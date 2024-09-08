Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.60 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,761 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Primerica worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20,472.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $254.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $265.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

