Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.64 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of United Therapeutics worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $345.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,520 shares of company stock worth $38,572,141 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.