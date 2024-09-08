Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,034 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 516.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,034 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AppFolio alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total transaction of $46,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,624 shares of company stock worth $22,310,152. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.