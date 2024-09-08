Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

BSX opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

