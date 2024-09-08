Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,524 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $9,074,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

