Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 119,210 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $353.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

