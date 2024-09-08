Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 127,228 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,228 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

HLT opened at $213.10 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.