Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 137,841 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,841 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $192.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

