Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $475.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $490.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.61 and a 200 day moving average of $416.65.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

