Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 35,804 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 250.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

