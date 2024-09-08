Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 48,415 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,415 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $238.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.