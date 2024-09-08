Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

