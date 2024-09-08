Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after buying an additional 621,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.