Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.32. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

