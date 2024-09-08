Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

MRVI stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.01. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 398,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,059,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

