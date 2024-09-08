Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MHH opened at $9.00 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.