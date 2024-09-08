Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of MHH opened at $9.00 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
