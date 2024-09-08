Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,302,000 after buying an additional 279,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $476.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

