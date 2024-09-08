Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.75. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 22,320 shares trading hands.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $865.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

About Matinas BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth $299,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Articles

