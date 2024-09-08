Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.75. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 22,320 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $865.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.70.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
