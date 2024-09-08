Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,786 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after buying an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

