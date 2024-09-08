MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,902.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.