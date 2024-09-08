MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 74.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $559.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.92.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

