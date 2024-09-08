National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$135.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.42.

TSE NA opened at C$123.47 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$127.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.4784081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

