New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $44.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

