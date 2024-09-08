New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.90 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

