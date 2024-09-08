New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,188,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $20,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.