New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Welltower by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 539,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

WELL opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

