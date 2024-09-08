New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 27,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

