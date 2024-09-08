New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $227.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average is $238.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

