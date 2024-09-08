Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.81.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.43 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,024.90. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$448,024.90. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 153,660 shares of company stock worth $1,132,449. Company insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

