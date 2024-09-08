Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 674,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $152.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average of $165.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

