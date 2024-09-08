Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Sets New 1-Year Low at $150.30

Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 422374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.70 ($2.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 173 ($2.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

About Ninety One Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £963.36 million, a PE ratio of 886.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.67.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

