Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Sets New 1-Year Low at $150.30

Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 422374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.70 ($2.07).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 173 ($2.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
