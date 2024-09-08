Norden Group LLC Buys 4,818 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,790. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

