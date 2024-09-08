Norden Group LLC Buys 700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 218,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.00. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

