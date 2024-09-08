Norden Group LLC Cuts Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,247,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,451,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,703,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

