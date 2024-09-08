Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $341.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

