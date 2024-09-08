Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 44.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 214,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 108,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 717,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,604,000 after buying an additional 263,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

