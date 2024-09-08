Norden Group LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

