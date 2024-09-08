Norden Group LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

