Norden Group LLC Has $682,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

