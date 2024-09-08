Norden Group LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $827,370,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,192,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after buying an additional 2,046,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after buying an additional 1,097,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

