Norden Group LLC Has $728,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average is $180.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

