Norden Group LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in KBR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 53,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

