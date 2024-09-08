Norden Group LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cactus by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 584,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 498,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 375,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 3,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 317,704 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.