Norden Group LLC Has $919,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

