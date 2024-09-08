Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $373.82 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.44 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.57 and a 200 day moving average of $342.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.