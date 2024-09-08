Norden Group LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $298.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

