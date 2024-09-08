Norden Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.50 and its 200 day moving average is $533.48. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.