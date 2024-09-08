Norden Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.50 and its 200 day moving average is $533.48. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.