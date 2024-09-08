Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 795.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,190,000 after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 340,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.8 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average is $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.