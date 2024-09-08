Norden Group LLC Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $950.80. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

