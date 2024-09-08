Norden Group LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2,051.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after buying an additional 136,485 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Shares of MS opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at $47,146,293.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at $47,146,293.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

